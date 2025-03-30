American Century Companies Inc. Has $27.06 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 204.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,242 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $27,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,543,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ExlService

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.