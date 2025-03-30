American Century Companies Inc. Has $27.46 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,625,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,436 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $27,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,142,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,650,000 after buying an additional 618,361 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,151,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,623,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Chemours Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.44%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

