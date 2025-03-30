American Century Companies Inc. Has $28.17 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,777 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.38% of Pan American Silver worth $28,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,834.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after buying an additional 1,275,475 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,083,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 611,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 30.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,143,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 264,772 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. TD Securities downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

