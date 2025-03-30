American Century Companies Inc. Has $28.78 Million Stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 619,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,799 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $28,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Verona Pharma by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital set a $83.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $661,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,608,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.39. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

