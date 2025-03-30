American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $27,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,324.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,469,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,774,000 after buying an additional 3,225,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,706,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,043 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,061.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,438,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,503 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

