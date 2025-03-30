American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $23,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth $42,000.

SAP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $267.83 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $329.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.73.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

