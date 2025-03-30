American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 109,229 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,229 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Navient worth $24,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Navient by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NAVI

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.