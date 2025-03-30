American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 154,864 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $23,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

