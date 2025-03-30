American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 157,177 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,398,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,177 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $24,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

