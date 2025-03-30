American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,829 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of First Citizens BancShares worth $27,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,961,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 33,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $39,739,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,835.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,518.00 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,025.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,053.90.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,288.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.