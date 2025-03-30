American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 20,348 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $26,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

