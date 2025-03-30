American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 24,135 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CF Industries worth $27,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 29,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CF opened at $77.35 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

