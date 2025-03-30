American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 28,417 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of NewMarket worth $25,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth $8,933,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $552.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $480.00 and a fifty-two week high of $637.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $532.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.96.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

