American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 943,956 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 430.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 943,956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Kimco Realty worth $27,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.94 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

