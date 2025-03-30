American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $26,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $131.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.63. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $131.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

