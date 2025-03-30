American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,482 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of Accel Entertainment worth $25,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 263,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $851.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.54. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,092.25. This trade represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

