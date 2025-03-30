American Century Companies Inc. Sells 4,012 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $28,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SharkNinja by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

SharkNinja stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. Research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

