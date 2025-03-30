American Century Companies Inc. Sells 4,334,407 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,334,407 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.82. The firm has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

