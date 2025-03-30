American Century Companies Inc. Sells 454,303 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454,303 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.82% of Winnebago Industries worth $24,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WGO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.60 million, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -206.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

