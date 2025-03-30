American Century Companies Inc. Sells 554,185 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554,185 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.52% of CareTrust REIT worth $24,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,224,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,240,000 after buying an additional 3,538,798 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CTRE opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

