American Century Companies Inc. Sells 6,022 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. York GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,943,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $41,303,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $31,802,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,307.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.69. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $555.71 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,348.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,242.51.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 68 shares of company stock valued at $91,008 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.