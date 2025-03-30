American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,875 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $23,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 326.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,676,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,229,000 after buying an additional 1,282,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $21,278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 10,685.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 488,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 484,049 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 444,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 433,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,368,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,320,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

