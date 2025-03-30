Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 535,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 184,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.