Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Invests $670,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 174,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $109.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

