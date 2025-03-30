Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,810,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $814,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 599,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after buying an additional 148,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

