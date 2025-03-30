Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 206.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,731 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Azenta were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Azenta by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 758,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Azenta by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Azenta by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at $4,875,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

