Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Shares in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 119.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 997 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $233,387.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,717,822.94. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $707,808.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,086,338.80. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,896 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,496 over the last ninety days. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PNRG stock opened at $224.06 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $98.55 and a 1-year high of $243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.51.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

