Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Joint were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 738,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 71.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Stock Performance

Joint stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Joint

About Joint

(Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.