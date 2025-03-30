Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Torrid were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CURV shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Torrid Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $559.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Torrid had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

