Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 89.3% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $215.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCUT shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifetime Brands

About Lifetime Brands

(Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.