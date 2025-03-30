Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 136.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 200,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 159,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 104,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Proficient Auto Logistics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAL opened at $8.73 on Friday. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAL

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.