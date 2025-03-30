Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $262,000 Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

