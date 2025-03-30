Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paysign were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paysign by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Paysign by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Paysign by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paysign by 164.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paysign

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 227,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $697,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,631,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,290,123.34. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 61,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $176,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,075,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,229,310.54. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Paysign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Paysign in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

