Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co of the South grew its position in Angi by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 51,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Angi by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 1,255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Angi by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 100,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Angi in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Angi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Angi Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of ANGI opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.02 and a beta of 1.91.

About Angi

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.