Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $187.44 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.54 and a 200 day moving average of $219.43. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

