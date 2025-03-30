Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 84,099 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $102,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 998.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 40.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRA opened at $2.31 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $64.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

