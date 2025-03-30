BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $14.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

LSPD stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

