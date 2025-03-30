Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $62.78.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

