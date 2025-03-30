Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

