Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,392 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.41% of Caleres worth $26,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 30.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after buying an additional 215,372 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 118,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 38,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other Caleres news, Director Kyle Gendreau purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Down 3.4 %

CAL opened at $17.31 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $581.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

About Caleres

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Stories

