Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.86% of Cameco worth $862,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Glj Research boosted their price objective on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

CCJ stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 149.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

