Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stake Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 457.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Cannae declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.17%.

CNNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

