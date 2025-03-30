Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $25,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 160,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $173.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.63. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.