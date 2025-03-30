Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Carvana were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,133,000 after buying an additional 131,059 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,953,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Carvana by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 554,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,476,000 after buying an additional 287,983 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $204.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.50.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $2,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,016,895.44. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,377 shares of company stock valued at $44,251,096. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush set a $250.00 target price on Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

