Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 175.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,061,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224,278 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $25,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,498,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,329 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Clarivate by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,192,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,699,000 after buying an additional 1,816,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,443,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,088,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after buying an additional 401,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,604,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 38,355 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

NYSE CLVT opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarivate announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLVT

Clarivate Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.