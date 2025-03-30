Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clarivate by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 11,132.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Stock Down 3.1 %

CLVT stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

