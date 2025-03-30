Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $85.13 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

