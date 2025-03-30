Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 220,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Compass Diversified by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 218,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CODI opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is -78.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CODI. B. Riley raised shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CODI

Compass Diversified Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.