Corient Private Wealth LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $154.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.17. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.64.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

