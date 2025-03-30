Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,600. This represents a 14.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $36,437.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,527.50. This represents a 9.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

